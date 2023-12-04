SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is behind bars after allegedly burglarizing a bank.

Sioux Falls police responded to reports of a burglary at the First PREMIER Bank early Monday morning.

Witnesses from across the street saw the suspect messing with the windows of the building on 14th Street and Minnesota Avenue.

David Larvie, Jr., allegedly broke two windows that led to different offices. Reports say he took office-related items.

The 41-year-old was arrested for third-degree burglary, intentional damage of property, carrying a concealed weapon and theft.