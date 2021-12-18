Sioux Falls bank hiding money across city for ’12 Days of Christmas’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One Sioux Falls bank is hoping to spread a little holiday spirit.

For 12 days, Plains Commerce Bank is randomly hiding a $50 bill in different businesses around town. They started hiding the money on Sunday and will continue until December 23rd.

“Then posting on Facebook the area of the business and giving people little hints and clues of where they are at and when they find it, they get it, very simple,” senior mortgage banker Kevin Carlson said.

Carlson says the person that finds the money can use it however they like. He says this is also a way to help highlight area businesses.