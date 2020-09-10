Sioux Falls auto shop on road to recovery from tornado

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — If you live in Sioux Falls, there’s a good chance you remember exactly where you were one year ago tonight. That’s when three tornadoes swept through the city, damaging homes and businesses while uprooting lives in the storm’s path. Those businesses have spent a challenging year in recovery and rebuilding mode.

The Meineke Car Care Center is now located inside a brand new building along 41st Street. The owner decided it was important to rebuild the shop in the months following the tornado. The auto shop reopened on June 2nd and business has been steady ever since. While memories are still fresh from that devastating night, one year ago.

Doug Olson, the owner of Meineke Car Care Center, saw his livelihood shredded to pieces in the wreckage of the tornado, one year ago.

“Everything looked good until we hit Kiwanis Avenue and once we got here it’s like, oh my God,” Olson said.

Olson had leased space from the Advance Auto Parts Store for 19 years. The entire building, housing both businesses, was destroyed.

“I still had some walls up, but our roof was gone and everything was tore apart inside,” Olson said.

Even after Olson rebuilt and then re-opened back in June, he wasn’t sure if his customers would return. After all, back then, many businesses were struggling to stay open due to COVID-19. But it turned out, neither the tornado, nor the coronavirus, would keep people away.

“I had customers come in, give us hugs because they were so glad we’re back. They didn’t even need anything. And we had customers that waited for us to do their repairs because they knew we were coming back,” Olson said.

Customers like Brandon Bear Heels of Rosebud appreciate getting their cars fixed here.

“As far as the business coming back from getting hit by something like this, it had to affect everybody, emotionally, mentally, it takes a toll on you, not being able to go to work,” Bear Heels said.

Olson says his shop is still trying to bring business back to what it was before the tornado, but he’s pleased by the progress of scaling the piles of rubble.

“We climbed a mountain and we got to the top, for sure,” Olson said.

Rebuilding the shop hit some snags from disruptions in the supply chain caused by the pandemic. But during the entire rebuilding process, Olson says he was still able to pay all of his employees.