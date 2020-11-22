Sioux Falls authorities still looking for endangered runaway

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Sioux Falls are still requesting assistance in locating a 13-year-old girl, who is considered an endangered runaway.

The Sioux Falls Police Department posted on their Twitter account Saturday afternoon that they are looking for help in finding Mystery Mattinas.

Authorities said Mystery Mattinas was last seen wearing all black clothing, including a dark colored stocking cap. She was last seen around 22nd Street and Cleveland Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (605) 367-7000.