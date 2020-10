SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities are investigating a fatal rollover crash that happened early Saturday morning in northeast Sioux Falls.

According to police, a passerby found an SUV that had rolled into a ditch near Producer Lane and Sycamore Avenue just after 6 a.m. First responders found a 44-year-old Brandon man dead inside the vehicle.

Sioux Falls authorities are still investigating the the crash. The driver’s name is not being released at this time.