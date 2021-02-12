Sioux Falls authorities investigating crash near 57th and Marion

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities are investigating a serious crash that happened in southwestern Sioux Falls Thursday night.

Emergency crews were called to the area of 57th Street and Marion Road around 7:30 p.m.

A KELOLAND News photographer was on scene and saw two vehicles with extensive damage. From video taken on scene, it looks like two vehicles crashed– sending one down an embankment where it landed on its side in a parking lot.

The condition of those involved is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with KELOLAND News on-air and online for the latest details.