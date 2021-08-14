Sioux Falls asking for public input on garbage can pick-up

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The city of Sioux Falls is looking for feedback on your garbage. The city wants to know if you like setting your trash out by the curb or rather have the haulers come and get it.

“During COVID, we asked them to bring the containers out to the end of the driveway, just because the haulers themselves were having some staffing issues with COVID and they were short on drivers and it was also a little bit of safety thing for people as well to have some distance, so people weren’t coming up to people’s homes,” environmental services manager Josh Peterson said.

It is against city ordinance to place your trash bins curbside, even though a lot of people still do it. we’ll tell you about a survey you can take tonight on KELOLAND News at ten.