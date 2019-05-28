Sioux Falls artist Carl Grupp has died

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Well known Sioux Falls artist and former Augustana Art Department Chair Carl Grupp has died.

Grupp began teaching at Augustana in 1969 and chaired the art department from 1986-1995 and 1996-2002.

Grupp died on Tuesday.