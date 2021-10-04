Sioux Falls Area Pickleball gains momentum

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s a decades old sport, but pickleball didn’t catch on in the Sioux Falls area until about 10 years ago.

Today, Sioux Falls Area Pickleball has nearly 600 members. Pickleball is a combination of tennis, ping-pong, and badminton, and a good way to get a workout while making friends.

“It’s a fun game, but at the end of the day it’s just enjoyable to be able to play with your friends, any age, and just get out there and move your body,” Ramsey Allen, Lead Events Specialist with the Sanford Pentagon said.

“I’ve been playing about five years and really have a pretty big circle of friends now and I didn’t know anyone before that I just walked up and started playing,” pickleball player Gary Moore said.

