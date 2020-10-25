Sioux Falls Area Humane Society to get boost from October adoptions

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you’ve been thinking about adopting a pet, October is a good time to do it.

Emily Adkins is one of the people at the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society who helps make adoptions happen.

“It is fantastic, especially when we have an animal that has been here for a while. It’s a great feeling. It’s like we finally found that match,” Sioux Falls Area Humane Society Front Office Lead Emily Adkins said.

She’s hoping to find many more matches, especially for cats.

“We have a lot of cats right now and a lot of dogs, but mainly focusing on cats. We have a lot of them to find homes for,” Adkins said.

Through the month of October the adoption fee for a cat is $5 minimum.

And for each animal adopted this month Schulte Subaru will donate $100 to the humane society.

“Dogs, cats especially don’t have anybody to stand up and be their advocate. They can’t tell us how they’re feeling. They can’t tell us what’s going on, so there’s a lot of them out there that need help,” Schulte Subaru Owner Mike Schulte said.

That’s why the dealership and shelter are working together to help more animals find their forever homes.

“It’s a great feeling,” Adkins said.

The Sioux Falls Area Humane Society is doing curbside adoptions right now.