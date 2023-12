SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On Thursday we told you that the Community Pet Food Bank at the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society was completely out of cat food and had enough dog food for the weekend.

Since then they have received around 45 hundred pounds of dog and cat food.

This will last for around a month or so.

These will be available for free for anyone who needs a bag for their furry friend.