Sioux Falls Area Humane Society gives heat safety reminder after animals found abandoned

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A cooler weekend is in store for KELOLAND, but we know it won’t stay that way for long.

The Sioux Falls Area Humane Society is offering a heat safety reminder after a kitten was found in a box outside the shelter.

The two-month-old kitten was hot to the touch when staff discovered it.

Humane Officer Andy Oestreich says this isn’t the only recent case of animals being abandoned. Dozens of chicks and a couple of ducks were found in a bins in Lincoln County.

“Left them out there in the heat, no way to get out of the bin and no water or food in the bin,” SFAHS Humane Officer Andy Oestreich said.

Oestreich says there are safe solutions for people who need to surrender pets, such as the shelter’s night receiving area, which has kennels, food, water, and litter boxes.

“This facility is here for unwanted stray animals. Do your job to the animals,” Oestreich said.

The night receiving area inside the humane society is accessible to the public any hour of the day.

Oestreich says if you know about animals being abandoned, you should contact law enforcement.

“Do the right thing. You know, report it, call, bring them up here. Bring them inside,” Oestreich said.

The kitten is fine, and the chicks and ducks were placed with homes.

As the temperatures start to climb in KELOLAND, here’s another reminder: never leave your animal in a car in the heat.

“As we’re getting into summertime, we’re going to see, unfortunately, probably see more of that and it’s certainly dangerous. Even if the windows are cracked a little bit, you know how hot is is when you get in your vehicle on a hot summer day. Think of being locked in there,” SFAHS Veterinarian Andrea Kroeger said.

Dr. Kroeger says signs of your animal overheating include excessive panting, restlessness, weakness, and bright red or blue gum color.



Some steps you should take include getting them into the shade or indoors, giving them fresh, cool water, and seeking medical care if you’re concerned.