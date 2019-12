SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Jeffrey M. Griffin has been announced as the new president and CEO of the Sioux Falls Area Chamber of Commerce.

Griffin has served as the President & CEO of the Chamber of Commerce and the CEO Council in Peoria, Illinois since 2014.

Griffin will assume his new role on January 20, 2020. Interim President Dr. Dave Kapaska will remain with the Chamber through January 25, 2020.