‘Sioux Falls Area Back the Blue Rally’ sees large crowd

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A Sioux Falls group came together to show support for law enforcement on Saturday.

People lined the sidewalks by the Law Enforcement Center in Sioux Falls with American flags and flags showing support for law enforcement.

Signs that read “We Back the Blue” and “Defend the Police” could also be seen along Minnesota Avenue. Organizers of the rally also started a fundraiser to buy supplies for Sioux Falls law enforcement.

“My dad’s a former police officer and I have some other friends that are law enforcement in that area. So, this is the least that I can do to, or most I can do, to say ‘hey, thank you for protecting everybody,'” Ashley Dickerson, a rally participant said.

A group of around twenty people did gather across the street in a counter-protest to the Back the Blue Rally.

Tonight on KELOLAND Weekend News at 10 p.m., you’ll hear from people at the rally and you’ll find out why counter-protesters came out today too.