Sioux Falls app helping you prepare for the winter

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Winter hasn’t officially started, but the early snow has already made problems for drivers.

On Wednesday morning, in a span of only four hours, there were 33 crashes reported in the city. In light of this, the city is putting the power of prevention in your hands with their ‘OneLink’ app.

Light snow has created heavy problems for driver Mark Click.

“I was over on 12th Street driving back and I snapped a tire off of my truck in a pothole that was covered over in ice. I couldn’t see the pothole; I couldn’t swerve in time to avoid it,” Click said.

But he isn’t the only one.

“There’s a few potholes I’ve noticed that everybody is swerving to avoid them and it’s going to create a traffic condition right there,” Click said.

To handle these issues, the city has a OneLink app. It lets users inform the city directly what issues they’re having and where.

“If you feel like we’ve missed a street plowing it, you can put that in there. You can attach a picture to that, your location, you can put comments in there,” City of Sioux Falls Street Manager Dustin Hansen said.

If you find yourself in a tough spot, the app won’t have a tough time finding you.

“It’ll actually pinpoint you to where your location is. So then you can select that and all you have to do is hit next,” Hansen said.

Then you’ll come upon a list of popular categories; you can then pick from the list or add your own.

“We’re trying to add more categories like, if your driveway was messed with, or snow-gate, or a street was missed we’re trying to get a little more detailed,” Hanson said.

The city then filters through the list of which issues are found most pressing.

“So if it’s, ‘This is not an emergency,’ so if it is an emergency, call 911. So we’re not going to treat it like an emergency. But they may filter and go, ‘This is a really huge pothole,’ that’s one of the things we may go, ‘Ok. Let’s get out there’ Hansen said.

Max Hofer: Let’s tackle that right away.

Dustin Hansen: Correct.

As they’re looking to give drives like Click a smoother start to the winter.

“I like the fact that they’re trying to fix the problem: trying to update the roads, get rid of all the potholes, and make conditions just a little bit smoother for everybody,” Click said.

If you would like a snow alert from the city you can text SNOWALERT, one word in all capitol letters to 888777. You can check out the OneLink app by clicking here.