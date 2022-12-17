SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Police are investigating an early-morning stabbing at a Sioux Falls apartment.

The call came in just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning to the 600 block of North Elmwood Avenue.

Police say the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say they’re gathering information on a possible suspect and that the public is not in danger.

We should learn more on their investigation during Monday morning’s police briefing, which we’ll live-stream on KELOLAND.com beginning at 10:30.