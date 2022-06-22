SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The City of Sioux Falls is tackling sustainable and healthy food access through a new coalition.

The Sioux Falls Urban Agriculture Coalition hopes to expand access to healthy and affordable food in the city through urban agriculture. It’s part of the city’s plan to create a more sustainable Sioux Falls.

“Urban food is at the nexus of sustainability,” said Holly Meier, Sustainability Coordinator with the City of Sioux Falls. “It leads to economic, social, and environmental benefits for Sioux Falls by supporting local growers and jobs, improving food access and a sense of community, and reducing emissions from the transport of food while connecting us to nature in urban life.”

The coalition will partner with local producers like Fruit of the Coop, Tillford Rye Farm, IronFox Farm and Dakota Rural Action as well as organizations such as the South Dakota Department of Health and the Minnehaha Conservation District.

The first meeting will be Monday, June 27 at 7:30 p.m. for community members to learn more about the goals of the coalition.