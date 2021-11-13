Sioux Falls Animal Rescue asks for help locating dog that bit woman

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Sioux Falls Animal Control is asking for the public’s health in finding a dog that bit a woman this week near East 23rd Street and South First Avenue.

The woman was walking along the sidewalk on Monday when animal control says says the dog bit her on the left leg.

Animal control needs to identify the dog to verify its vaccinations.

The dog is described as a well-groomed, white fluffy-haired shih tzu-type dog.

The dog’s owner is described as a white, 80-year-old woman with short white hair.

Contact animal control at 367-7000 if you have information about the dog.

