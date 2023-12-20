SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Animal Control (SFAC) is on the lookout for a dog that hurt a woman on Sunday, December 17.

At about 7:00 p.m., a woman was walking on a public trail at along West 47th Street. A dog was being chased by its owner. It jumped up on the woman and scraped her stomach with its teeth.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The dog was a medium-sized, black lab-retriever mix with floppy ears. The owner was a white man and appeared to be in his thirties. He did not share any information about the dog at the time of the incident.

Animal control needs to identify the dog to verify its vaccinations. If you have any information, call the SFAC at 605-367-7000.