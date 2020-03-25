Sioux Falls Animal Control needs help identifying dog that bit a woman

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Animal Control needs the public’s help in identifying a dog that bit a woman at 2:45 pm Wednesday on the north side of 26th Street near South Bahnson Avenue.

The victim was walking east on 26th Street near South Bahnson Avenue when she passed another woman who was walking her dog with a black leash. The dog bit the victim in the arm and caused a small wound, Animal Control said in a news release.

The dog owner then left the scene, and the victim was unable to gather her contact information.

The dog owner was described as a white female in her mid-twenties, approximately 5’6, with dark brown/black hair which reached the middle of her back. She was wearing pink baggy pants with a black jacket and black stocking cap. The dog was described as a black-colored Labrador mix with white on its chest.

Animal control needs to identify the dog in this incident to verify its vaccinations. If you have any information on this case, please call Animal Control at 367-7000.

This is the second dog bite incident in which the dog needed to be identified within a week. Animal control reported a similar incident on March 20.