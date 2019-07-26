Sioux Falls Animal Control looking for information on pit bull

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Officials in Sioux Falls need your help to find what they believe to be a stray dog.

On Wednesday, the Sioux Falls Animal Control said someone was walking their dog on the west side of town. The dog described as a pit bull came up to them and the two dogs started to fight.

A man was walking his dog and a nearby woman tried separating the two dogs but they were both bitten.

Then, the pitbull ran away.

Now, officials are trying to find the dog to make sure it’s up to date on vaccinations. The pit bull was described as having black fur with a white diamond on its chest. They say he wasn’t wearing a collar and his ears weren’t cropped.

Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities.