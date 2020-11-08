Sioux Falls Animal Control conducting survey to manage deer population

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The deer population within Sioux Falls’ city limits continues to be a problem. For the past six years, the city has tried reducing the number of deer through a management program to keep drivers safe and lessen the damage they can cause to people’s property.

“Many people enjoy seeing whitetail deer throughout the city, in the parks, maybe in their neighborhoods, but at some point the number of deer can get to be an annoyance or even a danger,” Julie DeJong Animal Control Supervisor said.

The city will be harvesting deer starting in late December or early January, but it first starts with an online survey.