Sioux Falls Animal Control changes response to bat calls

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Animal Control is changing the way it responds to bat calls.

On average, Animal Control receives around 600 calls for bats every year– but already this year, they’ve had 626 calls alone. Because of the high volume, Animal Control is changing its policy.

As long as the bat has not had contact with a human or pet, Animal Control will do a follow-up appointment the next day. So far this year, they’ve tested 74 bats for rabies, and only two came back positive.

Animal Control also recommends, if you are removing a bat on your own, use a net or thick gloves so it can’t bite you.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 

More Contests