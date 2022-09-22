SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Amazon is announcing that its fulfillment center under construction in Sioux Falls will be up and running next year.

Amazon says it will begin initial operations in the coming weeks ahead of its launch in 2023.

“In a few weeks, our fulfillment center in Sioux Falls will begin initial operations with the intent of ramping up and launching next year. We are now hiring for various jobs at this facility– all of which offer at least $15.50 per hour and comprehensive benefit,” Scott Seroka Amazon Regional Spokesperson said in a statement to KELOLAND News.

Coming up tonight on KELOLAND News, we’ll hear from the president and CEO of the Sioux Falls Development foundation about what today’s announcement means for the local economy.