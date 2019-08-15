Sioux Falls Airshow set for Saturday and Sunday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — After a three year break, the Sioux Falls Airshow returns in just two days
The Thunderbirds will be arriving Thursday afternoon at Joe Foss Field and they’ll be getting a little practice before the big weekend.
They will be having some flight orientations going on both Thursday at 4:45 pm and Friday at 10:30 a.m.
The gates for the event are open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The show will be from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
