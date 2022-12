SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you were worried about missing a flight ahead of Christmas, you may be in luck.

The Sioux Falls Regional Airport will reopen at 3 p.m. and the security checkpoint will open at 4 p.m.

The airport was scheduled to remain closed until 6 p.m. Friday.

If you’re flying out of Sioux Falls, you still need to check with your airline regarding your flight.