Sioux Falls airport sees busiest day since early March during Thanksgiving week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Holiday plans came to a halt for many people because of COVID-19, but that didn’t stop all Thanksgiving travel.

On Tuesday, Kathleen Bourque was waiting to board her plane at the Sioux Falls Regional Airport.

“I flew in on Thanksgiving to spend time with family and friends and now flying home,” traveler Kathleen Bourque said.

While the Idaho woman traveled on turkey day to see a very small group of people, the Sioux Falls Regional Airport saw its busiest day on Wednesday.

“We had 1,400 people fly out on Wednesday, the busiest day since the first part of March,” Sioux Falls Regional Airport Executive Director Dan Letellier said.

Still, Wednesday’s travel numbers fell below what the Sioux Falls Regional Airport typically sees on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving.

“Still down from what it would normally be, about 1,900+ people flying out,” Letellier said.

Executive Director Dan Letellier says it’s too soon to tell how Christmas and New Year travel will shake out.

“Certainly we’d love to have you travel for the holidays, but we want to make sure people are safe, that they think about their trip and who they’re visiting, trying to limit the size of groups, family gatherings, make sure they give their future holiday trip some good thought,” Letellier said.

Bourque isn’t sure if she’ll be flying for Christmas, but she hopes travel will become easier soon.

“I love to travel and that it’s been difficult during the pandemic to not have options for vacations or things like that. It’s difficult, but I know it’s going to end and things are going to get back normal,” Bourque said.

The TSA screened at least one million people on four different days during the Thanksgiving travel period.

That’s still lower than normal.