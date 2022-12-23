SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Regional Airport reopened at 3 p.m. Friday.

It closed Thursday for the safety of employees and the fact that the airlines had no flights coming or going.

Still on Friday, just driving to the airport was a challenge.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The drive-up entrance … empty.

The airline counters… empty.

The security checkpoint.. empty.

Not something we normally see on a Friday at the Sioux Falls Regional Airport.

There was however one occupied seat Friday. Jake Booth had the entire airport to himself, he’s been waiting for a flight out to Birmingham, Alabama since Thursday.

“I hung around upstairs next to the arrival seats, just watched a little bit of TV, and just tried to find a good place to settle down and sleep,” said Booth.

Booth is hoping to fly out Friday, but that depends on Delta airlines and whether or not they will fly.

Airport Director Dan Letellier says the decision to close really came down to safety.

“We even started to have problems with our snow removal equipment with extreme temperatures started to gel up and we weren’t even able to maintain some of the drifts and stuff,” said Lettelier.

Reopening doesn’t ensure Booth and other travelers will get flights out, but there are other reasons to reopen the airport than just the airlines.

“We have a lot of air ambulance flights on Avera and Sanford that need patients to get in and out of Sioux Falls, cargo carriers obviously this time of year if they can operate we certainly want to try and move all their products in and out of Sioux Falls,” Letellier said.

Letellier says his crew has the airport ready for incoming and outgoing flights, it will be up to the airlines to turn the cancellations into “on times.”

Booth just hopes he doesn’t have to spend another night in the airport, if he does he will probably have more company as other travelers hope to tell their loved ones, I’ll be home for Christmas.

“Yea that’s what I’m hoping for,” Booth said. “That would make my Christmas.”