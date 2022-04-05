SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) will be holding a temporary enrollment center at the Sioux Falls Regional Airport next week.

South Dakotans can sign up for the TSA PreCheck program, which allows a faster screening program for air travelers to leave on shoes, belt and light outerwear. More than 200 airports participate in the TSA PreCheck program.

To sign up for TSA PreCheck, people need to pre-enroll and make an appointment online. After completing enrollment, successful applicants will receive a Known Traveler Number (KTN) that is valid for five years.