SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The snow in Sioux Falls is affecting travel at the Sioux Falls Regional Airport Monday morning.

Areas in Sioux Falls have received more than 7 inches of Snow by 8 p.m. Monday morning.

On social media, the airport posted the airport remains open Monday morning.

“Snow teams are working hard and the airport is open, but we are still expecting some delays and cancellations due to this weather. Please reach out to your airline directly for information about your specific travel plans,” the airport posted on social media.

According to the airport’s flight departures, two flights have left Sioux Falls this morning and arrivals are still scheduled. You can find flight information on the airport’s website or by contacting airlines directly.

Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken posted a photo from Downtown Sioux Falls and called the roads in Sioux Falls “nasty.”

The mayor called for people to have patience as more snow is expected to fall throughout the day Monday.

“Please don’t travel out if you can avoid it. Snow all day today so please be safe, give the plows room, and have patience!” TenHaken posted on X.