Sioux Falls Air Show events this week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A wide variety of aircraft, new and old, are taking over the skies in Sioux Falls this week. That’s because the Sioux Falls Air Show returns this Saturday and Sunday.

One of the highlights of this year’s Air Show is this iconic Huey military helicopter.

“It’s just a blast,” Pilot Doug Jeanes said.

Jeanes is from the Cavanaugh Flight Museum in Dallas. His crew is in Sioux Falls celebrating the return of the air show to KELOLAND.

Kevin Kjergaard's Huey/Fighter Jet Video KELO Kevin Kjergaard got quite the surprise when he was riding in a Huey in Sioux Falls this morning… ✈️ Posted by KELO Matt Holsen on Tuesday, August 13, 2019

“This one is a Vietnam Veteran. We have photos of it from Vietnam. It’s got a lot of history,” Jeanes said.

KELOLAND photographer Kevin Kjergaard got to go for a ride and you can too this weekend for $95. Kevin was in for a surprise when a local fighter jet blasted past the helicopter at the airport.

“You’re going to hear the sights and sounds of aircraft over Sioux Falls all week. Everything from the helicopter you see behind me to jets,” Rick Tupper with the Sioux Falls Air Show said.

Tupper says on top of this weekend’s event, people should check out Discover Aviation Day at the Maverick Air Center from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Wednesday.

“We want to get people engaged in aviation fields. They’ll have all kinds of interactive things to do. There will be airplanes, movies you can watch and gets some hands-on experience,” Tupper said

The actual Air Show will take place at the South Dakota Air National Guard location this weekend.

“So we got all kinds of fun on the airfield and in the sky for people to enjoy,” Tupper said.

Admission to both events are free. Tupper says the air show features the Thunderbirds. It’s a group that hasn’t been in Sioux Falls since 2003. The Royal Canadian Air Force is also sending it’s Hornet Demo Team.