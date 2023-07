SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Due to some incoming weather, the Sioux Falls Air Show committee has decided to cancel today’s activities.

According to a Facebook post from the Sioux Falls Air Show official Facebook, the show for this afternoon is canceled due to incoming thunderstorms.

The National Weather Service is tracking lighting in the area to arrive around 1pm this afternoon.