SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A report from the American Lung Association shows that particle pollution has worsened in Sioux Falls.

The data shows that ozone pollution in Minnehaha County improved in a 2022 report and ranks Sioux Falls as the 111th most polluted city. That’s an improvement from ranking 84th in the previous report. Overall, Minnehaha County has a “B” grade for ozone pollution.

But when it comes to particle pollution, things have worsened.

In last year’s report, Sioux Falls had no unhealthy air quality days while 2022 earned a ranking of 59th with a grade of “C”. Wildfires out west in 2021 could have contributed to worsening particle pollution, the report cites.