SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls’ newest “green” space is open for business.

“Just a great gathering space for people to really connect downtown and enjoy what downtown has to offer,” Sioux Falls Parks & Rec Recreation Manager Jackie Nelson said.

“Something very similar to what we’ve done with our pop-up park that we typically do in July,” Sioux Falls Parks & Rec Director Don Kearney said.

Unlike the pop-up park, the new downtown plaza along tenth street, next to the unfinished parking ramp, will be used year-round.

“Cornhole or golf-a-palooza with some miniature golf, live music, anything and everything we can think to bring more activity downtown,” Nelson said.

Much of the materials were donated to or created by, the city of Sioux Falls.

“We worked with Mammoth Sports to help us provide the turf. They donated that and installed it at no cost to the city,” Kearney said. “and then we also work with our electric department, we got a street division involved, our park operations team were really involved as well to really try and landscape and created kind of a special place for people to gather downtown.”

The tables are reclaimed cable spools that were painted by kids from each of the city’s five community centers.

“We allowed any of the children that were at the centers to come out and help us paint. We did not come up with the ideas, we let all of them come up with the design and the colors and how they wanted the tables to look,” Nelson said.

“To make their contributions by painting them for us was really a neat deal and appreciate all the teachers that we worked with to try and make that happen,” Kearney said.

Allowing the kids to leave their mark on downtown.

The downtown plaza will host Golfapalooza on Thursday, October 13th, with a variety of games and mini-golf, allowing people to try their hand at golf.

*Golfapalooza – 10.13.2022 – 5-6:30 p.m.

*After Work Plaza Party – 10.19.2022 – 5-6:30 p.m.

*Cribbage and Cards – 10.22.22 – 2:30-4:00 p.m.