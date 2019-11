SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Edison Middle School’s 6th grade Spanish Immersion students have joined the fight against breast cancer.

The kids raised money during Breast Cancer Awareness month.

“I think it feels great, you know to help people is just really awesome, especially people who really need it. It’s just a really great thing,” 6th grade student Oliver VanBeek said.

Today the 6th graders gave checks to both Sanford and Avera.