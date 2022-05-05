SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A fifth-grader from Sioux Falls won a statewide Arbor Day poster contest.

The South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources announced Carter Rosse, a student at Frontier Elementary, won the contest with the artwork pictured above and below. Rosse’s poster beat out 349 entries from fifth graders from across South Dakota.

Photo from DANR. Carter Rosse, a student at Frontier Elementary, won the DANR’s Arbor Day poster contest.

Rosse receives a $125 cash prize, a certificate of achievement and her poster will be featured on a promotional flier.

Rosse’s teacher, Carley Shockman, will receive $175 in educational supplies.

Second place went to Autumn Terwilliger, a student at Howard Elementary in Winfred. Terwilliger wins $100 cash prize, while third place went to Mya Erickson, a student at Robert Frost Elementary. Erickson won a $75 cash prize.

Photo from DANR. Autumn Terwilliger, a student at Howard Elementary in Winfred, took second in DANR’s Arbor Day poster contest.

Photo from DANR. Mya Erickson, a student at Robert Frost Elementary took third place in DANR’s Arbor Day poster contest.

The DANR says the Arbor Day Poster contest helps promote the importance of Arbor Day and tree planting. It is open to all South Dakota fifth graders.