SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A fifth-grader from Sioux Falls won a statewide Arbor Day poster contest.
The South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources announced Carter Rosse, a student at Frontier Elementary, won the contest with the artwork pictured above and below. Rosse’s poster beat out 349 entries from fifth graders from across South Dakota.
Rosse receives a $125 cash prize, a certificate of achievement and her poster will be featured on a promotional flier.
Rosse’s teacher, Carley Shockman, will receive $175 in educational supplies.
Second place went to Autumn Terwilliger, a student at Howard Elementary in Winfred. Terwilliger wins $100 cash prize, while third place went to Mya Erickson, a student at Robert Frost Elementary. Erickson won a $75 cash prize.
The DANR says the Arbor Day Poster contest helps promote the importance of Arbor Day and tree planting. It is open to all South Dakota fifth graders.