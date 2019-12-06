Sioux Falls 3rd grader student publishes bilingual book

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Writing your own book and having it published can be a timely process. But one Sioux Falls student has accomplished just that, and all while still in elementary school. She is now sharing that book with her classmates at Sonia Sotomayor Elementary.

Eden Hitchcock is only in 3rd grade, but she can already call herself an author. Friday she debuted her book “La Casa.”

“It’s about where different people live and where they can live and where and the good things about there,” 3rd grade author Eden Hitchcock said.

Thanks to the Books 4 Kids Program, Hitchcock’s book is now published. Last year she submitted her story to the program’s writing contest.

“We had 59 entries last year and I would have loved to have published every one of them,” CEO Books 4 Kids, Coleen Liebsch said.

One of the program’s goals is to use books to bring kids together.

“The beauty of the program is to see the children come together as friends at the end, sharing the book, talking about their favorite part, talking about the event, talking about anything, just smiling and laughing and being friends with each other,” Liebsch said.

Students even got to take their own copies home, which may inspire more kids to write their own books.

“I like the idea of being able to share my book and encouraging other people to enter their book,” Hitchcock said.

Hitchcock is the youngest person to win the writing contest. Her book is also the first bilingual book.