Sioux Falls 3-year-old receives her Make-A-Wish by crane

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 3-year-old in Sioux Falls received her wish Friday from Make-A-Wish South Dakota & Montana.

It’s not everyday you see a crane delivering a playhouse into someone’s backyard.

“It’s just wonderful to be a part of this great, giving community, and knowing Edith’s issues, it’s just really fulfilling to give back,” Northwest Corp. president Luders said.

The playhouse is for Edith Alberty who was born with congenital heart defects and has had two open heart surgeries. Friday her wish came true.

“For our volunteers and staff to get to know Edith and know what she loves, then be able to partner with the Home Builders Association and all these great folks from the community to really incorporate all of her favorites into this house, into ‘Edith’s Heart House,’ to make this day possible. It’s really overwhelming and beautiful to see,” Make-A-Wish South Dakota & Montana president and CEO Sue Salter said.

The playhouse was pre-built and brought in by truck. A crane lifted it over the family’s home and onto a concrete pad in the backyard. It’s something Edith can enjoy for years to come.

“With the pandemic, we didn’t want to travel for her wish, but we thought that something tangible that she could have that would give her this hope throughout her life and grow with her would be something really meaningful, and it captures her imagination and clearly has captured her heart, and she’s not going to want to leave the playhouse,” Edith’s mom Ann Rosendale said.

“As a family, we all go through the challenges with her, and to see all the support that she has from all these people that helped make this happen and all the other things that happened today and throughout this journey. The support that we’ve had is unbelievable,” Edith’s dad Kyle Alberty said.

The family also had a day of fun put together by Make-A-Wish that included a hotel, Air Madness, the mall and going out to eat.