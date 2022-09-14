Court documents say it started around 6 p.m. Friday when a man left his car running while he went into a business on East 10th Street.

While inside, the victim watched a man with a face covering check car doors before entering the victim’s vehicle.

The victim went outside and attempted to get the suspect out of his vehicle. Court documents say the suspect fought back and a physical altercation ensued.

The suspect, later identified as 18-year-old Hamza Aboulkader Hassan, left the area and was seen getting into an SUV with black rims.