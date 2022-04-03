SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Creating art is something that may or may not come easy for a person. But for one Sioux Falls high school student, her artwork is going international.

Ella Ratliff has been drawing since she was little.

She’s now a junior at Lincoln High School.

“It just kind of slowly became my thing, but I didn’t really have a place to channel it into until high school, where I started going into competitions and solidifying actual pieces instead of doodles,” junior, Ella Ratliff said.

This watercolor piece recently won first place in the state in the Aviation Art Contest sponsored by the South Dakota Department of Transportation.

“There are different categories, and I believe Ella’s was the 14-17 and so she won at the state level for 14-17 and then that goes onto the national level and then at the national level she took second in the nation,” art teacher, Sarah Winterscheidt said.

This year’s prompt had to do with aviation.

“Ella and I talked about that and we looked at and did research on the number of women who are either pilots or captains, and that was a small percentage,” Winterscheidt said.

“I was like what if we had a giant flying robot that could take astronauts into space,” Ratliff said. “It’s supposed to look like me painting a mural but it’s also me painting a figure into the sky itself, so it’s me bringing my robot back to life through this blue print and putting it back into the sky.”

Now this artwork will go onto the international level in Switzerland.

“It’s insane, I couldn’t believe it when I got the results, I thought it was some sort of prank, but it’s been incredible,” Ratliff said. The international portion will be judged in June. Ratliff says she plans to keep entering contests and she’s even sold some of her original pieces.