SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 26-year-old Sioux Falls man is behind bars following an early morning argument that ended in a shooting.

Daniel Retana

Police say things escalated when Daniel Retana got a gun from the vehicle and shot the victim in the shoulder.

The 30-year-old was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say neither party wanted to talk to investigators, but surveillance video from a nearby gas station helped police piece together what happened.

Retana was arrested for domestic aggravated assault, reckless discharge of a firearm, possession of a loaded gun while intoxicated.

He is set to be in court Friday afternoon.