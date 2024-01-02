SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Empire United Way (SEUW) President and CEO resigned Tuesday, according to a statement issued January 2 by the SEUW.

Alan H. Turner II began his position in May 2022 after replacing longtime President/CEO Jay Powell.

Pam Hanneman will be joining the organization as interim President/CEO. Hanneman has dedicated more than 25 years to diverse volunteer roles in SEUW.

SEUW’s 2024 campaign is underway with 72% of the fundraising goal already achieved.

SEUW serves an estimated one out of every three individuals each year in our community through over 75 different programs. Sioux Empire United Way raises nearly $10 million each year, thanks to contributions from nearly 16,000 individuals and 600 businesses.

KELOLAND News reached out to SEUW but have not received comment yet on why Turner resigned.