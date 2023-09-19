SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An organization dedicated to improving the lives of children, vulnerable adults, and people in crisis is kicking off its annual giving campaign.

Sioux Empire United Way is kicking off its 94th annual campaign season with a week of activities, including a stop at Flyboy Donuts.

“We want to go out to the community and say thanks to the community, to the donors, to our agencies, to everyone who makes it possible to have the impact that the Sioux Empire partners are having,” Sioux Empire United Way CEO Alan Turner II said.

The events encourage people to learn more about the organization and get involved in its mission.

“We’re hoping to raise more than $ 9.4 million and those dollars are going to be spent right here locally, invested within the four counties of the Sioux Empire,” Turner said.

The money supports 75 programs across 34 nonprofits.

“Right now, the programs we invest in impact one out of every three lives right here in the Sioux Empire, we want to continue that. As our population grows, the needs grow, and we want to make sure these programs and services are available for everyone that needs it,” Turner II said.

“There’s so many organizations that United Way helps and if we can put a smile on their face by also putting a donut in their mouth, we’ll do that as well,” Flyboy Donuts owner Ben Duenwald said.

Flyboy Donuts is selling a custom dozen and coffee blend with part of the proceeds to benefit Sioux Empire United Way.

“For every dozen that’s sold of that, the United Way gets $6, as well as every 12-ounce bag of coffee gets $6 that goes directly back to the United Way,” Duenwald said.

Volunteers and members of the Board of Directors then delivered donuts to the 34 nonprofits, including the Inter-Lakes Community Action Partnership.

“We love today because we’re delivering donuts to our partner agencies, the ones who are running the programs, the ones who are offering those services, the ones that we partnered in this community and said ‘you’re making a difference, you’re making an impact, thank you for being our partner,” Turner II said.

Click HERE if you’d like to give to Sioux Empire United Way.