Sioux Empire Triage Center requesting proposals

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A request for proposal and key dates for the Sioux Empire Triage Center have been released.

The triage center,a collaboration between the City of Sioux Falls, Minnehaha County, Avera Health and Sanford Health, will be a safe place where people struggling with mental health or substance abuse can be assessed and stabilized as an alternative to hospitals and jail.

The deadline to submit a letter of interest is March 3, while a deadline to request additional information will be March 6.

The deadline to submit a proposal is April 11. Presentations in person will be held April 14-17 and the funding announcement is scheduled for May 18.

In January, Mayor Paul TenHaken said he expects the triage center to start seeing patients by the end of the year.

The RFP forms and instructions are on the Minnehaha County website.