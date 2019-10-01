Sioux Empire Smiles dental clinic this Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Kids in need of some free dental work should go to a special clinic in Sioux Falls this Saturday.

The fifth annual Sioux Empire Smiles event is set for Saturday morning at 8:30 a.m at the Children’s Dental Center. Fifty volunteers from southeastern South Dakota will be on hand to help roughly 150 kids from low-income families with their dental issues. The event is sponsored by the Sioux Empire United Way and Delta Dental among others.

“We’ll have children that have not seen a dentist for a while who maybe have some critical issues to address. Some pain and infection. Those are ones we’d like to see on Saturday,” Gross said.

Families interested in going to the clinic should dress warm and arrive early. Sioux Empire Smiles gets underway at Children’s Dental Center at 3813 S. Kiwanis Circle at 8:30 a.m. Saturday. Kids will be helped on a first come, first serve basis.