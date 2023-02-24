SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – – If you’re in need of some ideas for building or remodeling your home, you may want to check out a weekend event in Sioux Falls.

You’ll find everything you need to know in the latest home trends at this weekend’s Sioux Empire Home Show.

“You are going to see a wide variety of things, we are standing here in front of Carpet One, there’s a lot of different flooring places, cabinetry places, doors, windows,” co-chair Sioux Empire Home Show, Jon Beatch said.

Whether you are buying, building, or remodeling, you’ll find the answer to any questions you might have.

One booth you can stop by is South Dakota Housing Development Authority.

“Interest rates where they are at, they have increased, but it is still a good time to purchase a home or at least look at purchasing a home, I think a lot of questions we get are ‘do I qualify? how much is the income limit?’ because we do have income limits and price limits but I think they are amazed when they see how high our income limits are, that they can still qualify,” director of home ownership programs for the South Dakota Housing Development Authority, Brent Adney said.

At this year’s home show there are 235 vendors at the three day event.

“Over the years we’ve seen an increase in vendors but we’ve also seen an increase in products, as the years go on, there’s a lot more variety, a lot more colors, and everyone has their own opinion on what’s beautiful and you’ll be able to see a lot of that variety here,” Beatch said.

“I look forward to this every year, where else can you get all this information both on remodeling and building and financing all in one place, this is a great show,” Adney said.

The show is at the Sioux Falls Convention Center and Arena. It runs through Sunday.