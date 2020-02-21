Sioux Empire Home Show starts Friday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The 61st Annual Sioux Empire Home Show not only looks to inspire visitors with new ideas, but it’s giving them a chance to test their skills in the field.

On Friday, the event is hosting its building block competition. It’s an effort to introduce students into the home-building industry.

Any age can compete ranging from Pre-K to Adults. Participants are given a set of building blocks to build a home that will be judged on creativity, structure and livability.

Student registration in the competition is free. Those over the age of 12 must pay the cost of a Home Show ticket of $7 at the door.

The show begins at 10 a.m. and goes until 8 p.m. both Friday and Saturday. On Sunday, the show goes from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.