Sioux Empire Fair wraps up 82nd year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – After ten days full of concerts, carnival rides, and a new curfew, the Sioux Empire Fair wrapped up its 82nd year over the weekend.

The fairgrounds are just about empty as the final trucks haul out equipment with the end of the Sioux Empire Fair.

Patrick Crabtree is the president of Crabtree Amusements and his crew are packing up to head to their next event. He says this year was a success.

“Went great, probably the best run ever here,” president Crabtree Amusements, Patrick Crabtree said. “Weather was perfect except for that first day, that kind of hurt, sad for those people, but other than that, it was great.”

“We could definitely tell there were more people this year than last year which is great to see, we had a couple things last year we couldn’t do, due to COVID, we had them all back here this year, including bingo and 4H so it was nice to have those activities back and bringing even more families out,” director of marketing and public relations, Courtney Hokanson said.

New this year: a 9 p.m. curfew was implemented for people 17 and under unless supervised by a parent.

“We had a couple people pushback but overall it just seemed like a lot of families were saying ‘we’re happy to come to the fair, it makes us feel safer that you’re doing this,’ they see the police presence and sheriff’s throughout the grounds so that’s what we want to do is make sure families feel safe and it’s a family-friendly fair,” Hokanson said.

While this year’s fair just wrapped up, planning for next year’s event has already started.

“We have to make sure schedules line up so we are always working ahead a fair, so even before this one started we were working on the 2022 fair and now that this one is wrapping up we’re excited to get rolling and working on 2022 and book the different acts and food vendors and get everything prepared for next year,” Hokanson said.

Next year’s fair will run August 5th through the 13th.