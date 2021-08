SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Starting Monday, there will be a curfew at the Sioux Empire Fair for people 17 and under.

In a release, the Sioux Empire Fair says the 9 p.m. curfew is for anyone 17 and under not accompanied by a parent or adult family member 18 years of age or older.

The fair says they want to continue to keep it a family-friendly event.

The fair ends on August 14.