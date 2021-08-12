Sioux Empire Fair set to host action-packed events

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Empire Fair will close its ten-day run with a pair of action-packed sporting events.

The Sioux Empire Fair lost its headliner with the cancellation of last week’s Old Dominion concert due to severe weather, but has hit its stride since that opening night setback.

“Very well attended shows, very good crowds and some of the ones I thought might be a little bit lighter, people just want to be out, they want to get out, they want to be around each other and they want to see live music outside,” W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds President & CEO Scott Wick said.

The ATV Big Air Tour takes center stage on Friday. The tour got its start in 2016 and has performed nearly 100 shows in 13 states.

“They come out of Minnesota from up in Minneapolis. I saw them at a show last year so we reached out to Derek and his crew and they’re coming in. They’re fully self-contained, they come in and put on a very professional 90-minute show,” Wick said.

As soon as the ATV Big Air Tour clears out, the PRCA Rodeo makes its return to the grandstand.

“About 11:00 at night we’ll start dumping dirt on the asphalt here. We’ll put about two feet of dirt on top of it and sometime through the night we’ll be done with that and then the arena will show up about 5:00 and by 9:00 we’ll be ready to rodeo,” Sioux Empire Fair Board member Dan Pirrung said.

The PRCA is set to perform twice on Saturday. Pirrung says one thing sets this event apart from your average rodeo.

“The level of competition. You have a lot of locals, but you get all those guys from all over the country that will show up here,” Pirrung said.

Making for a busy two-day stretch at the Sioux Empire Fair.

“Got a lot of good people helping us and a lot of volunteers, make it happen,” Pirrung said.

Both events are free with paid fair admission.

Click HERE for Sioux Empire Fair grandstand entertainment dates and times.